ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Lowered to $30.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

