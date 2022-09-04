ACoconut (AC) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $197,237.51 and approximately $31,256.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

