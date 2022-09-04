Adappter Token (ADP) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Adappter Token has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Adappter Token Profile

Adappter Token’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,336,537 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Adappter is designed to create 'the Pleasant World' connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. "

