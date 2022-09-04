ADAX (ADAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227,156.00

ADAX (ADAX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One ADAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. ADAX has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $227,156.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ADAX has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
ADAX Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO.
Buying and Selling ADAX
Receive News & Updates for ADAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.