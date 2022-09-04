Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Adicet Bio worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adicet Bio Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of ACET opened at $14.31 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $572.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

