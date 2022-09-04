Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $77.15 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Adshares has a total market cap of $77.15 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00012675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,116 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

