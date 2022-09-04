Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,161,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.07. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

