Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. Advaxis shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 825 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis ( OTCMKTS:ADXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

