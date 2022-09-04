aelf Price Reaches $0.14 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. aelf has a market cap of $70.98 million and $3.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00160067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035994 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,301,632 coins and its circulating supply is 501,962,554 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.