Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $175,995.00

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $175,995.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,874.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.63 or 0.07902839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00162401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00300082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00780562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00591488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001181 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.