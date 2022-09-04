Aigang Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $29,168.98 and approximately $823.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.89 or 1.00005904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132498 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022295 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aigang Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.