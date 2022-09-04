AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Financial Comparison

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIkido Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 490.28%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

14.0% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Sunshine Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 3,022.27 -$7.17 million N/A N/A Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 88.68 N/A N/A N/A

Sunshine Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.81% -10.12% Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Sunshine Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

(Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

