Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $210,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -64.35%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

