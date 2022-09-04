Akita Inu Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.75 Million (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $283,954.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akita Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akita Inu has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Akita Inu

