Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $11,469.35 and $9.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.47 or 0.07897850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00162572 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

