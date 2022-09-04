Alchemist Price Tops $2.72 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00013738 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Alchemist has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $201,533.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

