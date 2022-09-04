Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.02 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $65.56 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00317363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00113703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00081837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,055,606 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.