Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.