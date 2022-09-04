Algorand (ALGO) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $86.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00095117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00257981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,321,538,473 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,258,116 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

