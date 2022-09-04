Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $48.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

