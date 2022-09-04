Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANCTF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

