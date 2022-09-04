Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.2 %

ATD opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

