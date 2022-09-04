Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$75.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.33.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$60.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

