Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$57.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.33.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. Analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

