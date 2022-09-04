Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$63.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.2 %

ATD stock opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

