Alkimi One Day Trading Volume Tops $101,759.00 ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $101,759.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alkimi has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
Alkimi Coin Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
