All Sports Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

