Alliance Fan Token Price Reaches $0.38 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $380,717.89 and approximately $54,236.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015467 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
