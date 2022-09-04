AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.32

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $9.89. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 80,509 shares traded.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 42,999 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

