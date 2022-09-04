AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.32

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $9.89. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 80,509 shares traded.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
