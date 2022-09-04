Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

