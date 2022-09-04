Aloha (ALOHA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $384,648.22

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 83.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Aloha has a market cap of $384,648.22 and $12,104.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aloha has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aloha coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aloha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022159 BTC.

Aloha Profile

ALOHA is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.