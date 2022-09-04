Alpha Quark Token Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $33.43 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00006295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

