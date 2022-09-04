AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,072 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

