AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,062,000 after purchasing an additional 679,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,530,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,646,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $38,710,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,603.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

FTDR opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $48.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

