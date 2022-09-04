AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,705 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1,859.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUMO stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $979.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

