AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,854,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,094,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.25 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,195 shares of company stock worth $6,236,814. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

