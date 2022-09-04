AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

