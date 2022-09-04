AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,305 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,305 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

HST opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

