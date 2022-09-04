AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

ICUI stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

