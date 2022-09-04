AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,536 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Down 2.3 %

EGHT stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $559.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $126,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $126,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,401 shares of company stock valued at $711,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Oppenheimer cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.