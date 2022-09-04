AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $223.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average of $258.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

