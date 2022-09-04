Alphr finance (ALPHR) Market Cap Reaches $30,573.97

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $30,573.97 and approximately $33,886.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00838854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015546 BTC.
Alphr finance Coin Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
