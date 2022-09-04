AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.54

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.54 and traded as high as C$29.08. AltaGas shares last traded at C$28.64, with a volume of 270,338 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.92.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. In other AltaGas news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

