Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.88

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $13.60. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 52,136 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATUSF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

