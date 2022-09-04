Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Alto Ingredients worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.56. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.