Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s 6th Largest Position

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $127.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

