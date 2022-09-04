Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

