Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Ambev by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,932,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,246,000 after buying an additional 4,573,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 4,548,521 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABEV. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

