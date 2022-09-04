Ambire AdEx Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $22.39 million and $1.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

