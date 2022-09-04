American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Head to Head Analysis

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Assets Trust and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Saul Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 9.68% 3.25% 1.30% Saul Centers 21.31% 15.00% 2.95%

Dividends

This table compares American Assets Trust and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. American Assets Trust pays out 191.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 138.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and Saul Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $375.83 million 4.41 $36.59 million $0.67 40.91 Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.47 $48.39 million $1.71 26.21

Saul Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Assets Trust. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saul Centers beats American Assets Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.